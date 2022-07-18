No one is hurt after early morning apartment fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - No one is hurt after an early morning apartment fire in Cedar Rapids.
Crews responded to the 2900th block of 6th St. SW at 4:36 a.m. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming out from a second floor apartment.
Crews deployed a hose line into the apartment and located the fire in the kitchen area.
No one was inside the apartment at the time of the fire.
Several Cedar Rapids Fire Department crews were on scene conducting multiple tasks, such as:
- securing continuous water supply
- searching all levels of the building for occupants
- ventilating the attic of the structure
- checking for fire extension
- and more.