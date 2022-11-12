No one hurt in Saturday fire in Washington

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) – Several fire crews, from Washington and surrounding areas, battled a fire Saturday afternoon in Washington's downtown.
According to Brendan DeLong, Washington Fire Chief, fire crews were called to 120 East Main Street around 4 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they could see fire coming from the room of the building.
Crews were able to get the fire put out without any damage to the adjacent buildings.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no one was hurt.