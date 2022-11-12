 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No one hurt in Saturday fire in Washington

  • 0
Fire Web

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) – Several fire crews, from Washington and surrounding areas, battled a fire Saturday afternoon in Washington's downtown.

According to Brendan DeLong, Washington Fire Chief, fire crews were called to 120 East Main Street around 4 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they could see fire coming from the room of the building.

Crews were able to get the fire put out without any damage to the adjacent buildings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no one was hurt.