No one hurt after small planes crashes near Eastern Iowa Airport

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - No one was hurt after a small plane crashed in rural Cedar Rapids near the Eastern Iowa Airport on Saturday morning.
It happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Wright Brothers Boulevard and C Street Road Southwest.
The Linn County Sheriff's Department said the plane was an experimental aircraft called a Berkut 540 on its first-ever flight. During the test flight, the plane lost power and could not return to the airport for an emergency landing.
The pilot then turned North and tried to make an emergency landing on C Street Road. The plane's left wing hit a road sign, breaking it off. The aircraft went into a ditch before ending up in a driveway. Deputies said there was a minor fuel leak but no fire.
When first responders arrived, the pilot was already out of the plane and was not hurt in the crash.
C Street was closed at Wright Brothers Boulevard for about three hours so first responders could document the scene and clean up the debris from the crash and has since reopened.
Crews moved the plane to a hangar at the Eastern Iowa Airport as they continue to investigate what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.