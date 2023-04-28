No injuries after four kayakers were rescued in the Wapsipinicon River

NEAR LITTLETON AND OTTERVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - Four kayakers were rescued Friday evening after some of the kayaks took on water just south of Littleton at roughly 6:30 p.m.
One of the kayakers managed to make it to shore before losing sight of the others.
At roughly 7:30 p.m., a Buchanan County Sheriff's Drone found the other three kayakers on the river just north of the Otterville Access.
All three individuals were returned safely to shore at the Otterville Access at 190th St. and Furman Ave. No injuries were reported.
Below is a map of the Wapsipinicon River between Littleton and Otterville: