New skatepark opens at Riverside Park in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - After months of construction skateboarders of all kinds in Eastern Iowa were introduced to the newest skatepark in Cedar Rapids Saturday at Riverside Park.
Plans to build a new park began when the decision was made to take down the old park that had stood since 1999 to better comply with the city's flood control system. The new skatepark comes with a detention basin which will prepare the city in the event of flooding. The city's parks and recreation departments say the basin will help store water until it can be pumped back into the Cedar River which will help save money for the city.
The city worked with members of the skateboard community to help them with the development process of creating the new park. From where it would be located to what the design would look like, and more. During the construction period, skaters were given a temporary space for them to use while the new park was being built.
Hashim Taylor, director of the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department says the new skatepark will also provide a more efficient use of space and better flow for skaters. Complete with obstacles out of concrete that will help meet optimal industry standards.
The park also comes with a drinking fountain, a reconstructed parking lot with accessible parking access, and lights to allow people to skate at until 10 p.m. The city's parks and recreation department also plan to soon add a new playground to Riverside Park.
The park is open and inviting to everyone of all ages and skill level in the community.
Construction is also continuing on an additional nearby detention basin and a pump station on 12th Avenue that should be finished sometime in 2024. Both projects are key parts to the city's flood control system.