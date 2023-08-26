New public library opens in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - The city of Marion now has a new public library.
Nine months after holding a soft opening for the public and more than three years after the 2020 derecho destroyed their old public library, an official grand opening was held Saturday to introduce the community to the city's newest space.
In addition to what you'd expect to find in a library like books, Marion's public library brings a few new amenities to help it stand out. From a green screen room and recording studio to allow for people to make podcasts and experiment their digital crafts. To a kitchen to provide opportunities to show off your culinary skills.
Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, the community was invited inside to take part in demonstrations with cooking and the library's MakerSpace, participate in a library wide scavenger hunt complete with giveaways, and listen to story time,
Ashley Osborn, Marketing and Special Events Manager for the library says it was built with the future in mind. Thinking about both the current residents of Marion as well as those who may move into communities across Linn County in the future.
The library's director Bill Caroll is looking to the future not just for Marion but across all of the United States.
"The next step in that evolution is for libraries to be more than just a warehouse for books and audio-visual materials." Carroll said. "Libraries have become community spaces where public gathers, shares ideas, learns from each other."
Other staff members call the new space a rejuvenation for the city and is excited to offer people a chance to try something they may not be able to afford elsewhere.
Learn more about the library from its hours of operation, what they offer, and more here.