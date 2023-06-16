 Skip to main content
New off-leash dog park opens in Evansdale

  Updated
  • 0

EVANSDALE, Iowa. (KWWL) - A new dog park will open up to the City of Evansdale June 17th.

Willow Run Off-Leash Dog Park is a collaborative project with Evansdale and Elk Run Heights.

Both cities have worked hand and hand for the past five years, to make the new dog park come to life.

With a mix of donations, the Willow Run Dog Park Board was able to receive a $34,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.

Executive Director of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association Emily Hanson says the dog park was a project they were happy to be a part of.

"The Black Hawk County Gaming Association really looks for our collaborative partnership, and we just jumped at this project," Hanson said. "We got to work with two different mayors in two different cities, to kind of bring this project to light," she said.

Mayor of Elk Run Heights Lisa Smock said the most important part of this project is to be able to socialize more dogs within the community.

"This provides a space for dogs to interact and studies show dogs that are brought to parks and play with other dogs, are better behaved," Smock said. "It's puts better dogs in our communities," she said.

Evansdale Mayor Deanne Kobliska said she hopes, that the new dog park will bring more people to the cities local parks.

"It's been a great journey like I said there's a lot of blood, and sweat and tears in this," Kobliska said. "It's finally here and we are just so excited."

Both Smock and Kobliska encourage the community to bring their pups to the park's grand opening!

The grand opening will be Saturday June 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

