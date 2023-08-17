New laws impacting Iowa schools for 2023-2024 school year

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- There will be some changes to Iowa schools this fall after Governor Kim Reynolds signed several education-based bills into law earlier this year.
This includes bans on books with certain content, restricted gender identity education, as well as pronoun notification requirements.
For example, schools will have to notify parents if their students decide to go by a new pronoun or new name.
Senate File 496 also bans books that include a visual depiction or description of a sex act.
President of the Iowa State Education Association Mike Beranek said he's concerned.
“Much of the law is designed to intimidate, censor, and harm the educators and students who work in and attend our Iowa public schools," Beranek said.
Beranek said he has recently traveled and spoke with public education professionals, and said there seems to be confusion surrounding the new law.
"There’s confusion over what materials can or can’t be on shelves and how to create a welcoming environment for every student and staff," Beranek said. "It’s an unnecessary distraction caused by an administration that doesn’t understand what our students actually need.”
However, this isn't the only law that will change things this school year.
Senate File 391 will change the foreign language requirement from four years to two years. The fine arts requirement will also change from three years to two years.
These are just a couple of the many changes teachers, students, and parents can expect for the new year.
For more information click here.