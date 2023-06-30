New Iowa laws taking effect on July 1

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Following a busy legislative session, Iowans will soon see several new laws taking effect on Saturday.
The new laws include Governor Kim Reynolds' government reorganization plan, limits to the power of the Iowa State Auditor, in-person caucus requirements, changes in SNAP benefit eligibility, steeper penalties for fentanyl crimes, and much more.
A sweeping education law is also taking effect. It includes restrictions on what books can be on the shelves of school libraries, as well as new standards in place to become a school librarian.
Parents have also been added to the state's teacher licensing board, the Board of Educational Examiners.
One new piece of legislation that could immediately affect Iowans are changes to the state's child labor laws.
Kids ages 14-15 are now able to work until 11:00 p.m. during the summer, which is two hours longer than before. They'll be able to work until 9:00 p.m. during the school year.
Kids older than 16 will not have hour limits. They will also be able to serve alcohol in restaurants for the first time.
The U.S. Department of Labor in May wrote in a letter that the law would violate federal regulations regarding child labor.
Jessica Dunker, President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, believes that both restaurant owners and customers will see positive changes. With 16 and 17-year-olds able to work the same hours as adults, she also believes that their extended work hours will help restaurants during busier service hours.
Dunker said, "We used to be in a position where right when we were busy we were being forced to have our bussers walk out the door or our cashiers walk out the door, and customers not understanding what the heck we were up to because they didn't know how old the workers were."
Opponents of the law argue that easing restrictions can distract children from school and other extracurricular activities.