New Hampton beats Garner Hayfield-Ventura 35-0

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Class 2A, the 7th ranked New Hampton Chickasaws beat Garner Hayfield-Ventura 35-0 on homecoming night. New Hampton improves to 4-0 on the season.
- Rick Coleman
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
