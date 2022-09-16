 Skip to main content
New Hampton beats Garner Hayfield-Ventura 35-0

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Class 2A, the 7th ranked New Hampton Chickasaws beat Garner Hayfield-Ventura 35-0 on homecoming night.  New Hampton improves to 4-0 on the season.

