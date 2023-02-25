New Estimate: bill banning cell phones use by drivers could generate hundreds of thousands in revenue for the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- A proposed bill prohibiting drivers from using hand-held cell phones or other electronic devices could generate hundreds of thousands in revenue. That is according to a new estimate by the Legislative Services Agency.
A senate subcommittee advanced the bill, Senate File 207, on Wednesday. It would prohibit using an electronic device while driving, including "holding, viewing, or manipulating an electronic device."
Currently, Iowa law prohibits drivers from using hand-held electronic communication devices to "write, send, or view electronic messages while driving a motor vehicle." The fine for doing so is currently $45 and it is not considered a moving violation.
Iowans under 18 are currently prohibited from using an electronic communication device while driving.
This bill would make it a moving violation, increasing the fine from $45 to $100.
Most of the money from the citations goes to the state general fund, but smaller amounts of it go to the general fund of the county where the violation happened and the Emergency Medical Services fund.
There is also a Crime Services Surcharge, equal to 15.0% of the fine, and a $55 fee for court costs. The court costs go into the state general fund. The crime service surcharge goes to the Juvenile Detention Home, the Victim Compensation Fund, the Criminalistics Laboratory Fund, and the Drug Abuse Resistance Education or DARE fund.
Under the current law, in Fiscal Year 2021, the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency estimates officers will issue 1,385 citations, bringing in $77,838 for the state general fund.
If Senate File 207 becomes law, LSA anticipates the number of citations will more than double to 2,986 in the fiscal year 2025. LSA estimates it will increase revenue by $212,000 over the fiscal year 2023.
The estimated increase is smaller, only $7,000 for the fiscal year 2024, because officers will issue warnings instead of citations from July 1 until the bill takes effect on January 1, 2024.