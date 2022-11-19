New details revealed in Cordal Lewis murder, woman extradited to Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- One of the women accused of aiding in the murder of Cordal Lewis in January has been extradited back to Cedar Rapids this week.
Pierra Baugh is being charged with first degree murder, first degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory after the fact.
She is accused of working with Kazius Childress to rob and assault Lewis in January, which lead to Lewis' murder. According to court documents, Baugh was caught on video surveillance cameras robbing the 19-year-old, while Childress assaulted him and threatened him with a firearm.
The court documents then say Childress fatally shot Lewis, and Baugh helped him conceal the weapon before they left the scene.
The other woman recently charged in connection to the murder is 23-year-old Qiuinyana Nare Jones. She is charged with first degree robbery and accessory after the fact. Recently filed court documents reveal Jones acted as the getaway driver for Childress and Baugh-- and returned after the murder to help destroy evidence on Lewis' body.
Jones then drove Childress away and concealed his whereabouts.
Kazius Childress was arrested and booked in May, after fleeing Cedar Rapids and hiding in Davenport. He is also accused of murdering 22-year-old Kavon Johnson January 28th-- the day after Cordal Lewis' murder. Both women and Childress are being held in the Linn County Jail.