New and old Panthers get a feel for downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Saturday marks the end of the first week of school for students at the University of Northern Iowa. With many new faces this year campus groups gave them all a taste of what Cedar Falls and the Cedar Valley are all about.
UNI Campus Activities Board, Cat Crew, and others invited all students and staff to Main Street and the River Place Plaza to experience "Downtown Panthers."
Students were welcomed to take part in a scavenger hunt with downtown businesses for the chance to win prizes. They also enjoyed a night of live music while getting the chance to buy school merch and other amenities through vendors, giveaways, and more.
Members of UNI CAB, Izzy Jorgensen and Ashley Brincks say they enjoy hosting the event because it provides an opportunity for students to get off campus for a night and experience other sides of being in college than just classes and being on campus. Giving them a way to create new memories and friendships that will last with them the rest of their college career.
"We really want our UNI students to feel like Cedar Falls is their home and being at home is more than just being on campus where they live." Jorgensen said. "College can be lonely it can be scary. And I think having these events to push people together really can bring really good opportunities and friendships" Bricks said.
