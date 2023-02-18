Neighbor helps Coggon pair safely escape Saturday morning

COGGON, Iowa (KWWL)- A neighbor helped a Coggon couple safely get out of their home after it caught fire early Saturday morning.
It happened in the 1000 block of West Vinton Street in Coggon.
While walking by, the neighbor noticed smoke and flames coming from the attic, so they went into the house and woke up the two sleeping residents. Both people inside and their pets made it out safely and uninjured.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but there is severe damage to the house.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said the fire appears to be unintentional.
The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents and their pets.
Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Central City Fire, Troy Mills Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Marion Fire and Area Ambulance all responded to the structure fire.