Nationwide Adderall Shortage Affecting Local Pharmacies

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa doctors, pharmacies, and patients are dealing with a shortage of Adderall.
The FDA first announced shortages of Adderall nationwide October of 2022. Adderall is a drug commonly used to treat attention deficit and hyperactivity disorders.
Local physicians and pharmacies have started to attribute part of the shortage to the increase in ADD and ADHD diagnoses. Unity Point Pediatrician Rebecca Krewer said many factors play a role in the recent spike.
"Covid-19 probably had an affect on that with both adults and children trying to do work and things from home," Dr. Krewer said. "Different environments pose different challenges."
Dr. Krewer said the current Adderall shortage has prompted many doctors like herself to prescribe similar medications.
"Due to some shifting there has now been a little bit of some shortages with Ritalin and Concerta also," Dr. Krewer said. "Sometimes it's out at one pharmacy but sometimes it's available at a different location."
Local pharmacies have started to see an increase in the amount of orders they have received from new customers. Reinbeck Pharmacy owner Brent Bovy said he has gotten multiple calls a week to see if Adderall is in stock.
"After the shortage we started receiving scripts from people that don't necessarily live in the community," Bovy said. "We've been working with people, but we are also limited on what we can get."
FDA Public Affairs Specialist Jim McKinney sent a statement to KWWL in regard to the current shortage.
"The FDA recognizes the potential impact that reduced availability of certain products may have on health care providers and patients. While the agency does not manufacturer drugs and cannot require a pharmaceutical company to make a drug, make more of a drug, or change the distribution of a drug, the public should rest assured the FDA is working closely with numerous manufacturers and others in the supply chain to understand, mitigate and prevent or reduce the impact of intermittent or reduced availability of certain products. The FDA understands that manufacturers expect availability to continue to increase in the near future."
The FDA, physicians, and pharmacists advise patients to contact a local physician before stretching medication.