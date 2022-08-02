National Night Out events on Tuesday; Where you can take part in Eastern Iowa

(KWWL) - The annual community-building campaign, National Night Out, is taking place across the nation and right here in Eastern Iowa Tuesday, August 2.
The purpose of events like these is to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie with the goal of making neighborhoods a safer, more caring place to live.
Perhaps the biggest emphasis is placed on enhancing the relationship between community members and law enforcement.
In Iowa, 40 cities have registered to take part. In the KWWL viewing area that includes:
- Anamosa
- Cedar Rapids
- Cascade
- Decorah
- Dubuque
- Iowa City
- Manchester
- Marion
- Sigourney
- Tama
- Tiffin
- Waterloo
- Waukon
National Night Out in Waterloo will be held at two locations; one at Allen College and the other at UnityPoint's North Crossing clinic. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterloo's Neighborhood Associations are also holding several events tonight for specific neighborhoods. Nine different opportunities to celebrate are planned. More information on the events for specific neighborhoods is available on the city's website, here.
Dubuque Police are promoting an event at Jackson Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight. The department said free food and games will be available.
In Cedar Rapids, there are several different opportunities to take part. Festivities will take place at Van Vechten Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with free Fong's pizza on the menu. At Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, there will be a meet and greet with Korra the Therapy Dog. That event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Local first responders will be at Wetherby Park in Iowa City for National Night Out starting at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information on National Night Out events in your area, check with your local city and police department.
National Night Out takes place each year on the first Tuesday in August. The first was held in 1984. You can learn more about National Night Out, here.