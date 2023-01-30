 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning
over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the 20s to near 30 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to close

  • Updated
  • 0
National Motorcycle Museum

National Motorcycle Museum/Facebook

 National Motorcycle Museum/Facebook

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL)- After 22 years, the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa will close later this year. The tentative closing day is September 5.

"We have struggled for several years to cover wages and utilities partly due to low visitation," Board of Directors Chairman Jill Parham said.

The museum houses 500 motorcycles, an extensive collection of bikes and thousands of pieces of memorabilia. It is one of six motorcycle museums in America operated as a non-profit. J&P Cycles founders John and Jill Parham established the museum. The museum said it is using professional counsel during the closing process.

They have contacted owners who loaned motorcycles to the museum. The museum will sell the motorcycles it owns at an auction to pay bills. The museum said it would post information about the sales on its website.

The tentative last day of the museum is September 5, to give visitors to Sturgis and the Blackhawk MC meet in Davenport one final chance to stop by.

"Since this is the unfortunate end of a fine museum, we hope you'll make plans to visit one more time," the museum wrote on Facebook.

