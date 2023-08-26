National Cattle Congress unveils new plans for its future

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - After standing tall for 103 years in the Cedar Valley, the National Cattle Congress is now primed for some major renovations and additions.
The fairgrounds held their first ever barn bash Saturday night to help raise money to renovate their buildings. Which they say are either too old, too outdated, or too one dimensional in the type of entertainment they provide for the Waterloo community.
Much of the help is coming from the organization Friends of the National Cattle Congress. A charitable trust that shares in the time-honored traditions at the National Cattle Congress Grounds. Many people that work with the organization grew up coming to the Cattle Congress and say they want to see it continue to be a popular attraction in Iowa and the only way to do that is through improvements.
Deb Pullin-Van Auken, the president of the Cattle Congress's Board of Directors says they need to start looking to add more multipurpose buildings that can accommodate sporting events, livestock shows, craft shows, car shows, and more.
The Cattle Congress will be seeing some variety coming soon with the Waterloo Woo of the Arena League Football starting play in the Hippodrome beginning in 2024. They're also actively working to try to get performers to come entertain the crowds.
