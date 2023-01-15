Nashua-Plainfield School Board approves bond issue for March ballot

NASHUA, Iowa (KWWL)- The Nashua-Plainfield School Board has approved a $3 million bond issue for a new baseball and softball complex in Plainfield. Voters will vote on the bond issue question on Tuesday, March 7.
The project includes new high school baseball and softball fields, concessions, restrooms and two youth baseball fields.
The district plans to use funds available through the one-cent statewide sales tax to pay off the bond, so even if voters approve the bond, there will be no property tax increase for residents.
The district said it would save $1 million in interest payments while paying off the bond quickly.
“We are excited to move forward with a plan to create outstanding baseball and softball facilities for our students and community without the need to increase property taxes for residents,” Superintendent Todd Liechty said in a statement. “This is a project that will benefit our entire community, including kids involved in our youth baseball and softball programs. We look forward to sharing more information and answering community members’ questions in the weeks ahead.”