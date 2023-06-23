NASA astronaut Raja Chari returns home for Sturgis Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Falls native and NASA astronaut Raja Chari is back in Cedar Falls this weekend to serve as celebrity grand marshal of the Sturgis Falls Parade. He is also participating in other events throughout the three-day festival.
Chari said being back in the Cedar Valley is emotional and brings back many memories.
"It is very special. I think to come back really to be able to thank the teachers, the families, and the community," Chari said. "I think the best part about it is it feels like home as soon as we were driving in."
Chari grew up in Cedar Falls, attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo. Chari graduated from the U. S. Air Force Academy in 1999 and received a master's degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Chari said it was at St. Patrick's school during a science experiment that a spark went off about pursuing a career in science.
"That was about the time it clicked. I liked the idea of exploring or understanding how things work," he said. "I wanted to fly. I had this passion for engineering and flying, and it wasn't until later in my career that it dawned on me that the idea of I want to be an astronaut when I grew up, and that was a viable career path."
NASA selected U. S. Air Force Colonel Chari for its 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class, which graduated from training in January 2020. Chari served as commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew mission to the International Space Station, where he and his crew joined Expeditions 66/67 as a flight engineer.
The ISS crew participated in more than 250 scientific investigations during their mission. They returned to Earth on May 6, 2022, after 177 days in space.
On Friday morning, Chari gave a public presentation about his work with NASA at Overman Park. He spoke about being an astronaut, living on the space station, and growing up in the Cedar Valley. He said his experiences in Cedar Falls taught him valuable lessons that eventually helped him in his journey to get to space.
"The idea of turning failure into learning is something I learned here in the Cedar Valley, and that is paying huge dividends throughout my career, even though I couldn't have told you as a six-year-old, you know, and St. Patrick's that's what I was learning," he said.
Cedar Falls mayor Rob Green presented Chari with a key to the city on Friday afternoon. Chari said it was a huge honor to get the key with his wife, three kids and other family members by his side. His wife Holly is also a Cedar Falls native, and his mother still lives here.
"To come back to my hometown, I think to be an example to the next generation just for them," he said. "It's really important to me for them to see what a Cedar Valley upbringing can bring in the opportunities you have and to know that those come back full circle and back to the community."
Chari said one of his favorite parts of his job is visiting schools and meeting young people. On Friday, several young people in the crowd at Overman Park said they aspire to be astronauts like Chari.
"When I think about the Moon and Mars, I'm going to be too old to go to Mars. But the reality is the kids who are in junior high middle school right now, the ones who are not only going to be the ones that go to Mars and live on Mars. They are going to be the ones that solve the problems," he said. "It's super exciting, and I thrive on their energy."
"I think we've come so far as a nation as a community, especially here in Cedar Falls," he added. "I think we recognize the value of inspiring and making them the problem solvers and innovators of tomorrow."
During the opening ceremonies in the park, Chari welcomed the crowd and spoke briefly.
On Saturday, Chari will be in the parade of dignitaries as the celebrity grand marshal. Children can hear from the astronaut at 3:30 p.m. at the Kidsway Tent.
At 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Chari will make short remarks as he introduces the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band's performance at Overman Park.
Chari said all astronauts work on the Artemis program, meaning he could be assigned to an Artemis crew, which will send astronauts back to the moon for the first time in over 50 years.