Multiple Adventureland rides closed due to safety reviews & supply chain demands

ALTOONA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Multiple rides at Adventureland Park are closed due to extensive safety reviews, as well as supply chain challenges.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the Storm Chaser ride will not be opening this summer due to issues with the supply chain. Their hope is to open the attraction in 2023.
They are also waiting on parts for the Sidewinder ride. No timetable was given on when the attraction will be open.
The Sky Ride is remaining closed due to extensive safety reviews.
The extensive focus on safety comes over a year after a fatal accident on the park's Raging River ride that killed an 11-year-old boy. Since the incident, the ride has been closed over safety concerns.
Last month, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park over the tragedy.
The family alleges in the lawsuit that the Raging River ride suffered several equipment failures. Adventureland staff were aware of the failures when the ride was open.
The staff that worked on the ride that day had never worked on that ride before. They also had not received training before that day.
Despite multiple riders having issues with the rafts during the ride, the park didn't address the issue and left the ride open.
Additionally, the rafts used for the ride are rated for a 10-year-life service. However, the lawsuit claims that the rafts were never replaced in the 39 years that the ride was in operation.
"Our primary focus is safety, and that does mean sometimes that rides have to be closed to allow needed maintenance work to occur", the park's Facebook post said.
"We appreciate the support of all our Guests and will continue working to provide a safe, fun experience every day."