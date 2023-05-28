Mount Vernon High School Band to take part in national Memorial Day Parade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL)- The National Memorial Day Parade will return to the nation's capital on Monday. It will include an Eastern Iowa High School band.
The Mount Vernon High School Band will march in front of the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument on the sacred day of remembrance.
The Northeast Iowa Band Association President nominated the Band students from Mt. Vernon to participate in this year's National Memorial Parade. To their surprise, their school was selected to perform.
Mt Vernon's High School band director Scott Weber said they're no stranger to these national performances.
"We've been on the national stage a few times," Weber said. "We've done the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade three times. We had a wonderful time representing our community and state, and I think that helped us get the opportunity that we have now."
The school's success dates back to 1981 under the band director Donald Stein. Stein, who unfortunately passed away earlier this year, led the band to the Cherry Blossom parade two days after President Raegan was shot. Weber said they want to honor the school's previous bands in this year's parade.
"One of our senior drum majors is actually wearing the old Mount Vernon uniform in the parade to signify all of the work the kids that came before us did to get us to this point," Weber said.
Clare Nydegger, a sophomore drum major, gave credit to what she believes landed them this opportunity.
"I see our band as a family, and we all work incredibly hard, and we all have fun, and we all support each other," Nydegger said. "Just having those foundations help our success and lead to opportunities like these."
And now they'll be able to represent their school and community in D.C.
"Thinking about that moment on Monday when we turn on to constitution drive, and our band, our little band, is performing in front of the world, there will be a lot of emotions," Weber said. "I'm super proud and super excited."
The 106 band members left for Washington, D.C., on Friday and will be there through Wednesday. During their trip, they will also visit the Vietnam Memorial, the National Archives, several museums and stop by Arlington National Cemetery for the changing of the guard.