Motorcyclist injured in Linn County crash

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- A Marion man is hurt after losing control and crashing his motorcycle on Saturday evening.
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Highway 13 south of Al Waterhouse Avenue in Central City.
According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old David Blauer was driving his motorcycle southbound in the northbound lanes when he lost control and ended up in the median.
Blauer was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. First responders took him to St. Luke's with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies arrested and charged Blauer with driving while barred, driving the wrong way on a four-lane highway, failure to maintain control, no insurance and operating without registration. He also had active warrants for his arrest for 1st-degree harassment and felony attempting to elude.
Linn County Sheriff's Deputies, Linn County Sheriff's Rescue 57, Central City Fire Department and Center Point Ambulance Service, responded to the motorcycle accident.