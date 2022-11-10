Motorcyclist dead after deer crash in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a deer Tuesday night.
It happened around 5:35 p.m. northbound on Highway 38 in Jones County.
A deer entered the road and was hit by a motorcyle. The driver came to rest in the east shoulder.
They were airlifted to UIHC where they later died. The victim's identity is being withheld, pending family notification.
Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Monticello EMS and Fire, the Jones County Sheriff's Office and Lifeguard Ambulance Services.