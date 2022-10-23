Motorcyclist crashes in Robins, flown to UIHC for treatment

ROBINS, Iowa (KWWL) - Authorities say one person is in fair condition after they crashed their motorcycle in Robins Sunday afternoon.
The Robins Police Department and Robins Fire and Rescue responded to the scene on North Center Point Road and Wild Flower Road heading northbound at 3:07 p.m. The spotted the driver and learned that while they were driving, they lost control of the motorcycle, went into a ditch, and hit a tree.
The driver was flown by Life Flight of Cedar Rapids to UIHC for treatment. The identity of the driver is being withheld until their family is notified.
The Hiawatha Police Department, Linn County Sheriff's Office, and Area Ambulance all responded to the scene.