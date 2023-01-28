 Skip to main content
...Light Snow Continues Over Northern Half of Iowa This Evening,
Bitter Cold Overnight...

Light falling snow and patchy blowing snow will linger into the
evening with additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches through
the highway 20 corridor and lesser amounts north and south.

Cold air settles in overnight with wind chills dropping to -20 or
colder for much of the area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected, with additional accumulations this evening
of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph
could cause reduced visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Morning fire kills two dogs, displaces Cedar Rapids Family

Fire Web

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A morning house fire in Cedar Rapids left two dogs dead and a family without a home.

Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to the residence just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of A Avenue Northwest. When they arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from inside the home. 

Once crews were able to get inside, they located the fire in the kitchen and were able to extinguish it while also performing fireground tasks. 

Freighters did not find any people inside the home at the time but did locate two dogs who were killed from the fire. Crews also rescued a pet cat from the home.

The home received moderate fire and heavy smoke damage to its inside. The cause of the fire is not known and is under investigation. 

The American Red Cross is helping the family at this time. The Cedar Rapids Police Department and an area ambulance assisted at the scene. 

