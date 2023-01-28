Morning fire kills two dogs, displaces Cedar Rapids Family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A morning house fire in Cedar Rapids left two dogs dead and a family without a home.
Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to the residence just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of A Avenue Northwest. When they arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from inside the home.
Once crews were able to get inside, they located the fire in the kitchen and were able to extinguish it while also performing fireground tasks.
Freighters did not find any people inside the home at the time but did locate two dogs who were killed from the fire. Crews also rescued a pet cat from the home.
The home received moderate fire and heavy smoke damage to its inside. The cause of the fire is not known and is under investigation.
The American Red Cross is helping the family at this time. The Cedar Rapids Police Department and an area ambulance assisted at the scene.