More than a year and a half after nearly losing everything in fire, Beyers Motorsports set to open new facility

HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL)- A year and seven months after losing nearly everything when their building went up in flames, Beyer Motorsports is rising from the ashes.
The auto shop went up in flames in December 2020. The building was a total loss, and they have been working to rebuild it.
"It is pretty much like taking all your hopes and dreams and watching them turn to ash," Owner R.J. Beyer said of watching the fire burn down his business.
About two weeks later, they opened up a new garage. Since then, the business has been working out of space nearly half the size of the original building. Beyer Motorsports used to be able to work on anywhere between 16 and 18 vehicles at a time, and now they are only able to work on about seven, depending on the size of the vehicles.
They are about to open a new facility to replace the old one. It is on the same property in just about the same spot.
Beyer said the new facility is bigger and better than the old one, and he and his staff are happy to have a new permanent home to serve their customers again.
"We are so close right now I can almost taste it," Beyer said.
Supply chain bottlenecks have thrown a wrench into the construction of the new building, but Beyer said they are making the best of what they have completed.
"We are not 100% due to some stuff we just can't get right now," he said. "There are still things we are waiting on that we probably won't have until later this year," he said.
The business did have insurance that covered most of the costs for the building. However, the insurance did not cover the property of the employees.
The eight auto technicians lost nearly a total of three hundred thousand dollars in personal tools and equipment.
Beyer said the support from the community and local businesses after the fire has been incredible.
"They have done worlds for me, loaned me equipment, dropped everything to do stuff for us."