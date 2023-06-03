More than 10,000 students apply for private school tuition program in first few days

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- More than 10,000 students have applied for private school scholarships since applications Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' Students First Education Savings Account program opened on Wednesday.
Applications opened up at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday on the Iowa Department of Education's ESA page. Since then, Governor Reynolds said they received 10,001 applications in less than 72 hours. In the first 24 hours, Governor Reynolds said the state successfully processed one application every 12 seconds.
The application period will run through June 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Families who choose to send their kids to a private school will get $7,598 in an education savings account, the same amount of funding the state provides for each child that attends a public school. The money will go into an education savings account and can be used for things like tuition or textbooks.
The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency estimates it will cost the state around $918 million to implement over the next four years.
The educational savings accounts will be available to all current public school students for the upcoming school year.
The plan will be phased in for current private school students. Parents of private school students must verify their income eligibility using the "net income" from their 2022 state tax form.
In year one, families can be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, or the Governor's office estimates $83,250 for a family of four. The Governor's staff predicts there will be 14,068 students in the first year, with a price tag of $106.9 million.
In the second year, families be at or below 400% of the federal poverty level, or the Governor's office estimates $111,000 for a family of four. The Governor's staff predicts there will be 5,996 new students, and the program will cost $156.2 million in the second year.
After that, no income limits exist, and every student and family is eligible. The Governor's office estimates there will be 19,989 new students in the third year, costing $313.9 million.
The State of Iowa has a page on the Iowa Department of Education's website that details the eligibility requirements for families. It has frequently asked questions about the program.