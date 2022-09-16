Monsignor Walter Brunkan dies at 92

GREENE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Monsignor Walter Brunkan from Greene, a former Waterloo Columbus principal, has passed away at the age of 92.
St. Mary Church announced the news in a on Friday morning.
Brunkan served as principal from 1968-1991 at Waterloo Columbus. After that, he served at St. Mary Greene, St. Mary Roseville, and Holy Family Rockford parishes for 31 years in the community of Greene.
Brunkan also served as a principal in Charles City for three years.
Additionally, Brunkan was a member of the Greene Library Board, Greene Betterment Organization, Trees for Ever, Knights of Columbus, Greene Chamber, and other organizations.
No other details have been revealed at this time.