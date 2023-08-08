Moline and Illinois State police execute search warrant in decades long cold case

MOLINE/COLONA, Illinois (KWWL)-- This morning, the Moline Police department executed a search warrant on 8th Street in Colona, Illinois, in connection to the Trudy Appleby case.
Appleby was 11-years-old when she went missing in 1996 in Moline. The Moline Police department sending the KWWL newsroom a release this afternoon, confirming detectives are searching the property for any evidence related to her disappearance.
Appleby is said to be last seen with a man in his 20s in a gray box style car, similar to a Chevy Cavalier. Appleby was wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, spandex shorts, blue tennis shoes and a t-shirt. She also had a beach towel.
The Moline Police says no other information will be made available until the investigation is concluded. They want to assure the public they continue to follow on leads, "leaving no stone unturned in trying to find answers to her disappearance."
The following agencies are assisting with the search:
- East Moline Police
- Colona Police
- Illinois State Police
- Illinois State Police Crime Scene
- Federal Bureau of Investigations
- Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office
- City of Moline Public Works
If you have any information on Appleby's disappearance, you're asked to contact Moline PD 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers of the QC (309) 762-9500.
This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online as we learn more.