Missouri resident infected with brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Iowa beach dies

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Officials confirm that a Missouri resident has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba while swimming at a southwest Iowa beach earlier in July.
The Missouri Public Health Department confirmed the person died on Friday from what they call Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). As of Friday, the Lake of Three Fires beach in Taylor County remains closed, according to the Iowa DNR.
As of July 7, health officials were conducting testing at the lake to confirm the presence of the microscopic amoeba, which is called Naegleria fowleri.
Naegleria fowleri can cause a rare life-threatening brain infection if it travels up the nose where it can destroy brain tissue. Iowa health officials say that it is extremely rare but can be found in warm freshwater areas.
The individual who died was being treated in an intensive care unit and was Missouri's first case in 35 years. In the last 60 years since 1962, there have been only 154 known cases in the United States and only four have survived.
