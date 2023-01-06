Missing 3-year-old found, safe, in Missouri

UPDATE: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation authorities said Fallon Wells, 3, of Mount Ayr was found in Missouri and is safe.
The matter of Wells' disappearance is still under the investigation of the Ringgold County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DCI.
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KWWL) – Authorities in Iowa need your help finding a missing child in southern Iowa.
Authorities are looking for Fallon Wells, 3, of Ringgold County. The little girl was reported missing out of Mount Ayr on December 30.
She is three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on where Fallon Wells could be should call the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 515-725-6036.
If you see her, authorities ask you don't take action yourself. Gather information like location, license plate, vehicle type, etc and report it.