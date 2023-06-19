Mealey apartment building residents allowed to return after structure concerns

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Just before 6:00 p.m. residents were told they are allowed to return to the historic Mealey apartment complex in downtown Oelwein.
The city administrator confirming to KWWL the building is open and everyone can return. The street and front entrance will remain closed for now since brick can still possibly fall from the front.
Sunday 34 apartments were evacuated after the bricks fell and cracks were discovered inside and outside the building. To be extra safe, the city evacuated the building and taped it off until they could get an engineer to evaluate the structure.
We have been live at the building giving you the latest updates. For our most recent live shot at The Mealey see below: