Mayor's Fireworks Celebration moved inside in Waterloo Saturday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Red, White, and Loo celebrations are still on in downtown Waterloo Saturday but all festivities are being moved indoors due to incoming weather.
The celebration will begin starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts inside the Schiotz Room. Community members can enjoy live music, food, and plenty of fun leading up to the fireworks show at 10:00 p.m. along the Cedar River.
Residents are asked to park along all side streets surrounding the 4th Street Bridge to experience the show. Parking on the bridge is not allowed and the bridge will be closed to all drivers and pedestrians during the show.