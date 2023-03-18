Marshalltown Police investigating "suspicious death"

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL)- Marshalltown Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old they believe may be suspicious.
Just after 4:00 on Friday afternoon, police responded to the 600 block of West Boone Street after receiving a 911 call saying someone was injured and not breathing. Officers found 27-year-old Isaiah Montell Forest of Marshalltown dead. Authorities believe the circumstances around the death to be suspicious. Marshalltown Police did not release any other details about the death because "the investigation is ongoing."
The Iowa State Medical Examiner's office performed an autopsy on Saturday. Police said the results and conclusions are still pending.
Police said they do not have any evidence or information to suggest there is a threat to the general public.
Marshalltown Police have not made any arrests, but the department said officers are actively working on the case. They have called in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to help with the investigation.
"The police department is making every effort to quickly resolve this investigation," the department said. "The safety of our community is always our top priority."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641.754.5729. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641.753.1234 or via text by texting the word "marshall" followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips may also be submitted online at www.marshallcountycs.com.