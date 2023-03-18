Marshalltown Police arrest man for allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL)- Marshalltown Police have arrested a man they said robbed a 23-year-old Marshalltown woman at gunpoint. The robbery happened on March 6 on Center Street and Grant Street.
On Saturday, officers arrested 20-year-old Amarrion Demeir Isom, who lives in Fort Dodge and Marshalltown. Isom is charged with First Degree Robbery.
Isom is currently in the Marshall County jail. Authorities are holding him until his initial court appearance.
Police said they are still investigating the robbery with the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641.754.5729. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641.753.1234 or via text by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips may also be submitted online at www.marshallcountycs.com.