Marshalltown man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint arrested for Friday murder

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL)- Marshalltown Police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a 27-year-old on Friday.
Just after 4:00 on Friday afternoon, police responded to the 600 block of West Boone Street after receiving a 911 call saying someone was injured and not breathing. Officers found 27-year-old Isaiah Montell Forest of Marshalltown dead.
The Iowa State Medical Examiner's office determined Forest was shot and killed.
Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Amarrion Demeir Isom with first-degree murder. Isom is already in custody and being held in the Marshall County Jail on charges related to the alleged robbery of a 23-year-old Marshalltown woman at gunpoint. The robbery happened on March 6 on Center Street and Grant Street. Isom is charged with First Degree Robbery.
Police said they do not have any evidence or information to suggest there is a threat to the general public.
Marshalltown Police have called in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641.754.5729. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641.753.1234 or via text by texting the word "marshall" followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips may also be submitted online at www.marshallcountycs.com.