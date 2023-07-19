Marshalltown 21-year-old dead after overnight rollover crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A crash at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday causes one death and two injuries.
A 2007 Chevy Impala was going east on Quarry Rd. when the car left the road going into the north ditch. This caused the vehicle to roll, leading to 21-year-old Giana Alvarez to die and be thrown from the crash.
29-year-old Bernard Brooks and 27-year-old Devrann Harding were also in the car crash. Brooks and Harding were injured and it's currently unknown if they were sent to a local hospital.
Iowa State Patrol says the incident is still under investigation. It is unclear who was driving.
Below is a map of the area: