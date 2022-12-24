Mark Woodley donuts for sale

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Hurts Donuts in Cedar Falls has created a new donut inspired by KWWL Sports Anchor Mark Woodley's viral winter weather coverage.
It is called "justice for Mark Woodley."
Woodley has been the focus of international attention as clips from his live shots in blizzard conditions during "Today in Iowa" on Thursday morning made the rounds online.
Suffice to say, Woodley wasn't a fan of the below-zero temperatures. You can watch the montage of his weather rant here. Celebrities nationwide, such as Kim Kardashian, Judd Apatow, and Josh Gad have reposted the segment on their social media pages.
Hurts Donuts unveiled the "Justice for Mark Woodley" donut on Saturday. The store owner told KWWL they sold out of the Woodley donut multiple times on Saturday and had to scramble to make more. Hurts Donuts posted a picture of the Mark Woodley Long John donut on Facebook. It features a picture of Woodley and the phrase "the outdoors currently not heated."
Woodley stopped by Hurts on Saturday afternoon to warm up and check out his donut.
According to Woodley, a portion of the sales of his donut will go to Kaden's Kloset, a non-profit that provides clothes and supplies to foster and adoptive families.
"An amazing organization serving kids in the Cedar Valley," Woodley said.
The sports anchor is embracing the attention and said he "could not possibly love this more!"
And now I’m a donut! Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls is donating a portion of the sales to Kaden’s Kloset, an amazing organization serving kids in the Cedar Valley! Thanks so much!!!!! Could not possibly love this more! @kristledian pic.twitter.com/TSQFlRaDEM— Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 25, 2022
RAYGUN made shirts with some of the quotes from his blizzard coverage. The shirts are available for purchase on RAYGUN's website.
They are in stock at the store on Main Street in Cedar Falls. On Saturday, Woodley also stopped by RAYGUN.
A portion of the sales of the t-shirts will go to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Thanks so much to Mike and everyone at @RAYGUNshirts for this, and thanks to all of you who have bought one and helped out @CedarBendHumane! Happy holidays to you all! pic.twitter.com/w2PVd1KfCj— Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 25, 2022