Marion Public Library opening on November 10

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The opening date for the new Marion Public Library location will be on Thursday, November 10 at 9:00 a.m. The new location will be located at 1101 6th Avenue.
Guests will have access to the entire library collection, on-site programming, Wi-Fi, computer stations, laptops and tablets, study rooms, an outside reading terrace, and a curbside delivery service - all on day one.
According to a press release, some more minor construction work will continue during business hours in the coming months. The drive-up book drop and drive-thru window, as well as the recording studio and green screen room, are not expected to be available on the opening date.
Guests can continue to pick up holds and use computers at the Uptown Branch location thru Sunday, November 6.
Library hours will be:
- Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.