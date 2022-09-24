Marion Police investigate report of armed student at Linn-Mar High School football game Friday night

MARION, Iowa (KWWL)- The Marion Police Department said it is aware of social media posts about a student who was rumored to be armed during the football game at Linn-Mar High School on Friday night.
The department said its officers responded to three different disturbances involving students during the game.
During one of the incidents, a student said he was armed. When officers tracked down the student and interviewed him, he told them he did not have a weapon. The student said he lied about being armed because he thought he was about to get jumped. Officers searched him and did not find a gun on him. Marion Police ejected the student from the stadium and said they referred the matter to the school district.
A student reported seeing someone with a concealed weapon at the game. As of Saturday afternoon, Marion Police said they have been unable to track down and interview that student.
In their Facebook post, Marion Police reassured the community no shots were fired at the game, and they have "no corroborated incidents of anyone brandishing a firearm."