Marion Fire Department looking for new recruits

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - The Marion Fire Department is looking for new firefighters to join their team this summer. The department held a recruitment open house Saturday morning for interested applicants.
The open house was held in the department's newest fire station which opened in October 2021. It currently houses just a few firefighters and a battalion chief who work 24/7 every day of the year.
Anyone interested in becoming a Marion firefighter can click here. Fire Chief Tom Fagan says applicants will also need to pass both a civil service exam and physical agility exam. Once that's completed interviews with possible candidates and job offerings will take place.
At the conclusion of the open house, firefighters went out into the community to take part in their "Sound the Alarm" initiative. Going door to door making sure people had properly working smoke detectors. So that they get alerted of any fire hazards and are able to exit their homes quickly and safely.