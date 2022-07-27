Maquoketa Caves State Park reopens Thursday

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWWL) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reopening Maquoketa Caves State Park Thursday, July 28. This comes less than a week after three members of the Schmidt family were killed inside the campground Friday, July 22.
Even though the park will reopen Thursday, the campground will remain closed until further notice. Anyone with camping reservations through Sunday, July 31 will have their money refunded.
There is a temporary memorial to the Schmidt family at the Maquoketa Caves State Park entrance sign near the Visitor Center. Tyler, Sarah and their daughter Lula, all from Cedar Falls, were all killed Friday. The couple's nine-year-old son Arlo survived the attack.
A fund to secure Arlo's financial future continues to grow, reaching more than double the original goal of $100,000.
The Iowa DNR continues to work with the Department of Public Safety, local law enforcement and other agencies on learning more about the attack.
Anyone with camping questions can email iowa.stateparks@dnr.iowa.gov
Read more about the tragedy and the memorial planned for the family here.