Man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle accident after running intersection

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 63-year-old Bellevue man was killed on Saturday night in a single-vehicle accident in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says that Todd Koppes died in the crash happened at the intersection of 308th Street and 395th Ave north of Bellevue before 10 p.m. on July 16.
Witnesses said that Koppes' was driving his pickup truck eastbound on 308th St when he didn't stop at the intersection and went down a steep embankment and hit a tree.
Officials say Koppes was pronounced dead at the scene.