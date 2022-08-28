Man injured in Linn County crash, charged for driving under the influence

LINN COUNTY, A Palo man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing his truck into a ditch in Linn County.
Linn County Sheriff Deputies arrived to the scene at Blairs Ferry Road near Waterhouse Lane at 7:31 p.m. and found a truck belonging to Cameron Arneal, 31 of Palo in a ditch.
They learned Palo had been driving eastbound on Blairs Ferry Road when he lost control of his truck, crossed both lanes of traffic, and entered into the north ditch. His truck rolled upon entering the ditch before coming to a rest on its wheels.
Arneal was taken to a local hospital for what authorities believe are non-life-threatening injuries. He's also been charged for driving while under the influence of drugs. Other traffic offenses are still pending.
The accident remains under investigation.