Man arrested for stabbing victim in the chest inside Central City apartment

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Coralville man was arrested Saturday for stabbing a man inside an apartment in Central City.
Linn County Sheriff Deputies arrived to the apartment at 264 3rd Street Northwest at 3:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Upon arriving, they found William Burke, Marion, with a stab wound in his chest area.
Burke told deputies that the incident took place at an adjoining apartment in the back area and alerted them to a suspect he said was the offender.
Deputies then located Ray Troyer, Coralville, outside the apartment. As they attempted to arrest him, Troyer was being uncooperative so deputies had to tase him in order to bring him into custody.
It was also discovered that Troyer had warrants for his arrest for escape and violation of probation. He was taken to the Linn County Jail and is charged with willful injury.
Burke was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. He's also being held on police hold on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Linn County Rescue, Center Point Ambulance, Anamosa Ambulance, and Central City Fire all assisted.