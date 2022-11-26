Man arrested after threatening to shoot two people in Waterloo Friday night

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo police have arrested a man after he threatened to shoot two people late Friday night.
Timothy Chisum was arrested after threatening two people inside their vehicle in the 200 block of Fereday Court. He then shot at the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. before fleeing the scene.
Police were able to locate Chisum on Highway 218 near Janesville, where they recovered a 9mm handgun in his possession. He was taken into custody and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville Police Department, and Iowa State Patrol all assisted at the scene.