Man arrested after early morning assault at Waterloo residence

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A man was arrested after assaulting a woman at  a Waterloo home early Tuesday.

Waterloo Police responded to the 400th block of East 2nd St. at 3:16 a.m., after a woman reported she had been assaulted.

Dependent adults were inside the home at the time, and the suspect was in possession of a shotgun.

Police were able to get everyone out safely. After talking with the suspect, he came out of the home and was detained.

42-year-old George Albert Hudson Jr. has been charged with domestic assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Waterloo Police and the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office were on scene.