Man arrested after early morning assault at Waterloo residence

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A man was arrested after assaulting a woman at a Waterloo home early Tuesday.
Waterloo Police responded to the 400th block of East 2nd St. at 3:16 a.m., after a woman reported she had been assaulted.
Dependent adults were inside the home at the time, and the suspect was in possession of a shotgun.
Police were able to get everyone out safely. After talking with the suspect, he came out of the home and was detained.
42-year-old George Albert Hudson Jr. has been charged with domestic assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
Waterloo Police and the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office were on scene.