Man airlifted after being thrown from antique tractor in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – A Central City man was airlifted with serious injuries after a farming accident in Linn County Saturday afternoon.
According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3 p.m. in a field south of the community of Troy Mills.
Deputies found James Weighton, 52, of Central City, with injuries. Weighton had been operating a 1934 John Deere tractor with a plow with other members of a local tractor club. Weighton hit a log at the edge of the field while making a turn and he was thrown off and drug by the plow about 40 yards before falling free.
He was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of serious injuries.