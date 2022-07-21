Majority of $4.65 million funding for Destination Iowa going toward Cedar Valley Nature Trail

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A second round of funds for Destination Iowa is being handed out by Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and the majority will help complete the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.
The trail will soon entirely connect Waterloo and Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids.
Reynolds announced $4.65 million in funding for three different projects on Thursday. The biggest being a $3.5 million investment to add 16 miles to the original 52-mile Cedar Valley Nature Trail.
$750,000 is for improvements to the Prairie Creek Rec Area in Maquoketa, and $400,00 is to improve Quarry Springs park in Colfax.
The money is being made available through the American Rescue Plan. In June, Reynolds announced announced $16.5 million in grant money for projects through Destination Iowa, which includes $6 million dedicated toward the development of a Field of Dreams television series.